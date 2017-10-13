Proxima Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,755 Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

Proxima Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Albany Molecular Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany Molecular Research by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Albany Molecular Research by 6,943.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,255 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany Molecular Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,417,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Albany Molecular Research by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 735,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albany Molecular Research by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albany Molecular Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Albany Molecular Research

Albany Molecular Research, Inc is a contract research and manufacturing company. The Company operates through Discovery and Development Services (DDS), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Drug Product (DP) and Fine Chemicals (FC) segments. The DDS segment includes activities, such as drug lead discovery, optimization, drug development and small scale commercial manufacturing.

