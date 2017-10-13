Proxima Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 215,000 Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE)

Proxima Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000. Parsley Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Proxima Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Proxima Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Parsley Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,425 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Parsley Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 15,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. set a $50.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $43.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) traded up 0.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 811,459 shares. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.72 and a beta of -0.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

