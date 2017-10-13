ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM) Position Increased by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSE:TWM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSE TWM) opened at 18.34 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

