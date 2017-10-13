ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 66.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $194,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Stamps.com from $166.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.71.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $116.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.29 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

In other news, insider James Bortnak sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $605,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $89,468,644. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

