ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 157,852.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,414 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,822,000. FMR LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 286,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 240,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $6,387,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.66 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 20.27%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $432,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Soldan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,923.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 712,788 shares of company stock worth $36,434,549. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

