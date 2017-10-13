ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in South State Corporation (SSB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State Corporation were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State Corporation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,189,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,589,000 after buying an additional 391,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State Corporation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in South State Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in South State Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in South State Corporation by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,692,000 after purchasing an additional 109,570 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South State Corporation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of South State Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of South State Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. South State Corporation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $232,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,180.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,581 shares of company stock worth $294,408. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in South State Corporation (SSB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/proshare-advisors-llc-lowers-stake-in-south-state-corporation-ssb.html.

About South State Corporation

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Receive News & Ratings for South State Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.