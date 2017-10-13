ProShare Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,218,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 178.8% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,864,000 after purchasing an additional 923,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 89,872 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 495,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $331.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Saucedo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.46, for a total value of $1,705,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $83,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,929 shares of company stock worth $4,911,313. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, custom infusion sets, closed system transfer devices (CSTD) for the handling of hazardous drugs, advanced sensor catheters, needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

