Profund Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3,104.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $474,903,000 after buying an additional 22,162,112 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,034,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,269,000 after buying an additional 2,375,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,962,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,336,000 after buying an additional 2,158,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 64.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

In other news, CFO Richard D. Moss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $481,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Marsh sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $250,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,927.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

