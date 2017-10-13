Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 111.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 65.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Construction news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $762.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.32 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

