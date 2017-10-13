Profund Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,369,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 46,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) opened at 32.35 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.61 billion. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.63). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $781.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

