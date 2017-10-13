Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

