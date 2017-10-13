Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $478,000 Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 43,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORR shares. Bank of America Corporation lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

