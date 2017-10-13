Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH) Given a $79.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

DA Davidson set a $79.00 target price on Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Prestige Brand Holdings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Brand Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Brand Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,682 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Prestige Brand Holdings has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Prestige Brand Holdings had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $256.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Brand Holdings will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 12,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $671,097.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,619.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Brand Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

