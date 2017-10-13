Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Praxair were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PX. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the second quarter worth $106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Praxair by 53.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 2.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PX shares. UBS AG raised shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Praxair in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE PX) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.21. 119,369 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $114.43 and a one year high of $142.97.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Praxair had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is 58.88%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

