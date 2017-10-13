PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors (PSI) Stake Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors (NYSE:PSI) by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,970,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/powershares-dynamic-semiconductors-psi-stake-lifted-by-susquehanna-international-group-llp.html.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors (NYSE:PSI) traded up 0.7846% on Friday, reaching $51.6924. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,415 shares. PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors (NYSE:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.