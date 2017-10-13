Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.4415382312654 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPAC. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $9.90 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.90 to $14.10 in a report on Saturday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE CPAC) opened at 12.82 on Friday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Pacasmayo Cement Corp, formerly Cementos Pacasmayo SAA, is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of construction materials. The Company is active in the development of traditional and blended cement, ready-mix concrete, mortars, quicklime, concrete blocks, diatomite bricks and aggregates, among others.

