Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.08% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $258,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,010,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ PTLA) opened at 53.29 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.07 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 807.93% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($4.82) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

In other news, EVP Tao Fu sold 5,812 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Curnutte sold 10,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

