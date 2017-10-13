PolyOne Corporation’s (POL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PolyOne Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PolyOne Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE POL) traded up 1.49% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 656,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. PolyOne Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.39 billion.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. PolyOne Corporation had a positive return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Corporation will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PolyOne Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PolyOne Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne Corporation by 85.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 46.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne Corporation

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

