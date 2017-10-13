Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 950,935 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 2,939,553 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) opened at 0.591 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company’s market cap is $188.56 million. Polymet Mining Corp has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $0.97.

Get Polymet Mining Corp alerts:

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polymet Mining Corp will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Polymet Mining Corp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Polymet Mining Corp in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Polymet Mining Corp in the 1st quarter worth about $8,227,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Polymet Mining Corp (PLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/polymet-mining-corp-plm-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

About Polymet Mining Corp

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PolyMet) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company’s sole mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is located in St. Louis County in the Mesabi Iron Range mining district approximately 60 miles north of Duluth, Minnesota, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.