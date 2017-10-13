Polaris Capital Management LLC Holds Stake in Kforce, Inc. (KFRC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in Kforce, Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Kforce worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 612.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 117.8% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) traded down 0.26% on Friday, hitting $19.50. 17,960 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Kforce, Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce, Inc. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $89,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company’s Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others.

