Polaris Capital Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Microsemi Corporation (MSCC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC held its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsemi Corporation were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsemi Corporation news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Hohener sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $610,878.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,363 shares of company stock worth $2,684,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ MSCC) traded up 0.99% on Friday, reaching $52.27. 57,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Microsemi Corporation has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.87 million. Microsemi Corporation had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.84 EPS for the current year.

Microsemi Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 43% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $70.00 price target on shares of Microsemi Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Microsemi Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Microsemi Corporation

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

