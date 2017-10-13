Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) opened at 25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

