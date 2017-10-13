Poage Bankshares (PBSK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Poage Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBSK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Poage Bankshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.9926536950014 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Poage Bankshares (NASDAQ PBSK) remained flat at $18.15 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Poage Bankshares has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.06.

Poage Bankshares Company Profile

Poage Bankshares, Inc is a holding company for Town Square Bank (Town Square). Town Square is a federal savings association. The Company operates in banking segment. Town Square’s business consists of accepting savings accounts, checking accounts and certificates of deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in first lien one-to-four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans consumer loans, consisting primarily of automobile loans and home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans.

