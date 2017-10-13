PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (IDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,823 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-raises-stake-in-idacorp-inc-ida.html.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The coal producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power). The Company’s segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment’s primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. Idaho Power is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.