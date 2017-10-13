PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in New Germany Fund Inc. (GF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Germany Fund Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of New Germany Fund worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in New Germany Fund by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the period.

About New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investment in middle-market German equities. The Fund focuses its investments in Germany. The Fund invests in range of sectors, which include commercial services and supplies; construction and engineering; diversified telecommunication services; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare technology; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; life sciences tools and services; machinery; media; metals and mining; pharmaceuticals; real estate management and development; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; software; thrifts and mortgage finance; transportation infrastructure, and auto components.

