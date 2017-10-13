PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 740 Shares of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Railcar Industries worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,106,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 461,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 226,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of American Railcar Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Railcar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

American Railcar Industries Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

