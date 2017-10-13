Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products Corporation were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAH. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Platform Specialty Products Corporation alerts:

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.32 million. Platform Specialty Products Corporation had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

In related news, CEO Rakesh Sachdev purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $121,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,500 shares of company stock worth $664,865. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Platform Specialty Products Corporation (PAH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/platform-specialty-products-corporation-pah-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

PAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Platform Specialty Products Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.