Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. has a dividend payout ratio of 165.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plains Group Holdings, L.P. to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Get Plains Group Holdings L.P. alerts:

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Plains Group Holdings, L.P. had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/plains-group-holdings-l-p-pagp-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30.html.

In other Plains Group Holdings, L.P. news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard K. Mcgee acquired 2,500 shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $1,554,200. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plains Group Holdings, L.P. stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Plains Group Holdings, L.P. were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains Group Holdings L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains Group Holdings L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.