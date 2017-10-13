Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 750 Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,142,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,267,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $15,980,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.03 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.10 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.98.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 129.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 726.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. Caterpillar, Inc. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $130.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,080.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $20,826,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,584,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

