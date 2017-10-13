Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Insider Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider George Frederick Fink purchased 30,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $168.89 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Separately, TD Securities cut Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.05 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (Pine Cliff) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It is also involved in the exploration for precious metals through its subsidiaries.

