Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 66,677 Shares of Marriott International (MAR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,434.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,677 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,076.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,978,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,379,000 after buying an additional 18,106,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,625,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,763,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,257,000 after purchasing an additional 862,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,881.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 842,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,468,000 after purchasing an additional 689,051 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

In other Marriott International news, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 26,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,683,124.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,449.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $2,995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,896 shares in the company, valued at $49,310,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,727 shares of company stock worth $11,339,600. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International (MAR) traded up 0.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 540,801 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 5.27%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.52%.

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

