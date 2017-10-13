Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,222 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $142,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE PM) opened at 114.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. Philip Morris International Inc has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $96.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

