Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Position Lifted by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE PM) opened at 114.53 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.90%.

In other news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Berenberg Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. SBG Securities raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Vetr lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

