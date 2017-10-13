Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT:PFNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Pfenex had a negative net margin of 406.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pfenex by 221.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pfenex by 14.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfenex by 126.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pfenex during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfenex by 249.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of biosimilar and therapeutic equivalent products to branded therapeutics and other high-value and difficult-to-manufacture proteins. Its lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab).

