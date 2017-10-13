Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.41.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$189,525.00. Also, Director Micheal Macbean bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$283,400.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

