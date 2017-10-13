Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.47. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 4,134,514 shares.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,828,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 129,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $44,588,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,208,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,066,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,383 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP now owns 1,895,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 910,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Shares Gap Up to $10.47” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/petroleo-brasileiro-s-a-petrobras-pbr-shares-gap-up-to-10-47.html.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.