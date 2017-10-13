Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pershing Gold Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.9990050795203 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PGLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pershing Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pershing Gold Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

In other Pershing Gold Corporation news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,401 shares of company stock worth $226,196. Insiders own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Gold Corporation Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

