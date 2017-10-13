Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,306 shares during the quarter. Pepsico makes up approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Pepsico worth $162,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pepsico by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Windsor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pepsico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pepsico Inc. alerts:

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/pepsico-inc-pep-shares-sold-by-strs-ohio.html.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pepsico in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pepsico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $4,844,670.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,840.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramon Laguarta sold 21,449 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,370,328.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,613 shares of company stock valued at $106,956,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pepsico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepsico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.