Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) traded up 1.93% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,707 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $738.77 million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post ($0.81) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 10,081.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,229,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 667.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,186,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,627.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 679,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 639,951 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 623,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

