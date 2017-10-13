PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

