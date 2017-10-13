Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.63.

Paycom Software (PAYC) traded up 0.81% on Thursday, reaching $79.89. 278,142 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.72. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $79.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $821,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey M. Pezold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,564,520. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 74,069.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,612,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,389,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 60.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 748,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,778 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,023,000 after purchasing an additional 236,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

