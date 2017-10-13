Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 5,412 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $257,827.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,339 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $490,585.55.

On Friday, October 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,519 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $547,498.07.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,617 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $500,166.87.

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,310 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $511,212.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,759 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $254,950.93.

On Thursday, September 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $497,377.44.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,482 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $241,701.38.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,825 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $475,434.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,519 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $502,113.21.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 10,686 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $463,879.26.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) opened at 47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

