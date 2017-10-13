Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 2,651 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $294,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE CW) traded up 1.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,756 shares. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.73 million. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

