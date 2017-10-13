Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Stake Held by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB maintained its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $27,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ PDCO) opened at 37.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

