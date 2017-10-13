Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pathfinder Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 47.1990250362494 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.28. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. The primary business of the Company is its investment in Pathfinder Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public in the Bank’s market area, and investing such deposits, together with other sources of funds, in loans secured by one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, small business loans and consumer loans.

