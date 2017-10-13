Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG) CFO Carlo Buffone Buys 15,000 Shares

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSE:PZG) CFO Carlo Buffone purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on PZG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Gold Nevada Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Paramount Gold Nevada Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing precious metal projects in the United States. Its principal Nevada interest, the Sleeper Gold Project, is located in Humboldt County, Nevada. Its project located in Oregon, known as the Grassy Mountain Project, is situated in Malheur County, Oregon.

