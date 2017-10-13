Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 16,209 Shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Chemical Financial Corporation worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 220.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 59.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) opened at 53.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.15. Chemical Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Chemical Financial Corporation had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Corporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Chemical Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Chemical Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

CHFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Chemical Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Chemical Financial Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chemical Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

In related news, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 14,659 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $706,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 2,110 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $100,161.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,246 shares in the company, valued at $628,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-sells-16209-shares-of-chemical-financial-corporation-chfc.html.

Chemical Financial Corporation Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

