Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Healthcare Services Group worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 145,799.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,832,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,424,000 after buying an additional 418,676 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 734.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 168,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after buying an additional 131,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $3,494,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, insider Michael E. Mcbryan sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,326.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Christopher Shea sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock worth $1,804,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HCSG) opened at 55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

