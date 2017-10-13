Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Dan C. Middlebrooks sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) opened at 47.46 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $10.23 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

