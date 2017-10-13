Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 369.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE TOL) opened at 42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.50. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Toll Brothers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $882,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

